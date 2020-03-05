Longford man charged with assault due in court for hearing

A man is due to appear in court for hearing in April charged with an assault which took place in a pub in Longford town in November 2018.

Harry Hughes, Derryharrow, Melview, Longford, appeared before Judge Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with assaulting Sinead Hogan.

Giving evidence to the court, Ms Hogan explained that Mr Hughes had given her “a box to the face” when she was on a night out on November 26, 2018.

“He said something to me in the pub and I followed him out and asked him what he said,” Ms Hogan explained.

“I moved out of his way so he could pass and he said ‘with your big horse’s mouth and your horse’s teeth on you’.

“So I followed him out to ask why he said that and he hit me a box.

“I don’t know him. He just boxed me and I fell to the ground. I got up and he was gone,” she said, adding that she attended Midoc and lost a tooth as a result of the alleged assault.

“My sleep isn’t great. I didn’t come into town drinking for a long time after that,” Ms Hogan continued.

“He talked to my father one day to ask him if I would drop charges. He tried to contact friends through Facebook to ask if I could drop the charges.”

It is the case of the defence that Ms Hogan pursued Mr Hughes for 50m outside the pub and jumped on his back, the court heard.

Judge Hughes set a date for hearing on April 7, 2020, and adjourned the case until then.