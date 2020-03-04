Forest and woodland establishment events to be held in Cavan

If you are considering establishing a forest or woodland then you should consider attending the “Forest and Woodland Establishment Event” on 12th March in Bailieborough, Co Cavan.

This event is organised by Teagasc, in association with Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Landowners consider forestry for many reasons, such as supplementing farm income, farm restructuring, creating bio diverse native woodland or developing a retirement fund. Kevin O’Connell, local Teagasc Forestry Adviser said, “forestry continues to be a highly attractive land use option, making your marginal land work for you.

Forests take many years to mature, gradually delivering more and more ecosystem goods and services such as timber production, carbon sequestration, recreation and air quality improvement”

A change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, can raise many questions. Tree planting is a significant undertaking, the decisions taken at planting time, can determine the results over many years.

This Teagasc event is an ideal opportunity to explore how forestry and woodland creation can work for you. A range of important issues and activities will be discussed and displayed, including ground preparation, fencing, planting and environmental issues. Comprehensive information and advice will also be available on all planting schemes. On the day forestry personnel from Teagasc and the Forest Service (DAFM) will cover the following issues:

- Overview of current forestry schemes including Afforestation, Native Woodland, Agroforestry and Forestry for fibre

- Improving farm income

- Applying for grants and how to get the work done

- Land suitability for planting

- Ground preparation and early management of established crops

- Forestry interaction with other agricultural schemes

- Forestry, biodiversity and water management

Access to the demonstration site is by bus only, attendees are asked to convene at the Bailie Hotel, Main St, Bailieborough, Co Cavan (eircode; A82 T6C6), between 10 and 11.30am on the morning of March 12th. There will be an opportunity to meet and network with the Forest Industry at this meeting point. It is an outdoor event, so please bring appropriate clothing and footwear.

Teagasc encourages anyone considering establishing a forest or who has a young forest to attend this important event.

Contact Liam Kelly on 087 9090495 for further information.