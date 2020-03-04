Lots in store this weekend for International Women’s Day

There’s plenty in store this weekend to celebrate local women as a series of events for International Women’s Day (March 8) kick off.

The Midlands Polish Community is inviting everyone to celebrate women at an event in the Longford Arms Hotel from 8.30pm.

There will be finger food, a raffle with great prizes and the best music from 80s, 90s and beyond. English, Polish and different styles of music will be played as DJ LukCap will get you to the dance floor.

Tickets are available for €15 online on www.music-box.ie (booking fee applies). At the doors tickets are for €20.

Money collected will support future community projects of Midlands Polish Community association.Find our more at www.polishcommunity.ie, Facebook (Polish Community) or by sending an email to contact@polishcommunity.ie.

Longford Women’s Link will also be hosting a series of events at their premises on Friday, March 6, kicking off with guest speaker Sinead Hussey of RTE at 11am un the main room, an International Cafe with food from around the world at 11.20am in the main room and sustainable fashion and makeup master classes throughout the morning.

At 11.45am , Social Ecologist and Change Management Consultant Kathryn McCabe will be a guest speaker, followed at 12.10pm by Stephanie Igoe from the ICA.

Guest speaker Anna Atkinson will give a talk on Ethical Living and Sustainability in the small room at 12.30pm, and Jackie Greene will take over at 1pm with a mindfulness and meditation session.

The Tri County (Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath) Women in Business Network will be hosting a Women in Business Network event on Friday, March 6th in the Mullingar Park Hotel from 6pm to 8pm. Guest speakers for the event include - Niamh S. Barry - The Fairy Door Company, Melanie Boylan - STOMP Social Media Training and Cathy Moran, Intreo/Social Protection Office. Alison Harney of Copper Owl Creative, Longford will also speak at the event.