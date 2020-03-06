Longford man charged with assault remanded in custody

A man charged with assault has been remanded in custody to Harristown on March 20, following a bail hearing at Longford District Court last week.

Martin Nevin, 15 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford, was on temporary release when the alleged assault took place in December 2019.

“He has very young children and he might get an opportunity to reinstate his temporary release if he’s granted bail,” explained John Quinn on behalf of Mr Nevin.

Mr Quinn explained to the court that it was alleged that Mr Nevin and three others were involved in an incident of violent disorder, which took place a couple of days after the alleged assault for which Mr Nevin was charged.

All three co-accused were granted bail at the High Court.

Giving the evidence at Longford District Court last week, Gda O’Connor explained that the alleged assault took place at approximately 12.45pm.

“Bernie McDonagh was a passenger in a car when a silver car with four occupants pulled across and got out,” he explained.

“He (Bernie) got out of the car and ran up St Michael’s Road. The alleged accused grabbed him and threw him to the ground and attacked him with a machete and a shovel.”

Gda O’Connor also explained that he has CCTV footage from a house on that terrace of good quality, which shows Bernie McDonagh running away and the co-accused chasing him.

The State was objecting because of Mr Nevin’s previous convictions and a concern surrounding the intimidation of witnesses, the court heard.

The alleged assault appeared to have arisen from a previous incident involving the accused’s brother, Judge Hughes was informed.

The windows of Mr Nevin’s brother’s house on Richmond Street were broken and, while no complaint was made by the residents of the house, the incident seemed to have fueled the feud between the Nevins and the Doyles, Gda O’Connor explained.

“He has a conviction from February 15, 2018, from the Circuit Court where he was convicted of intimidating a witness,” Sgt McGirl explained, stressing the the State would be concerned that this would happen again.

“When I rose at lunchtime today, my appreciation of Longford is I’ve never seen the seriousness of the workload I’ve seen today,” said Judge Hughes.

“Gardaí are extremely active. They’re bringing prosecutions. There are large amounts of criminal activity in Longford. Here we’re dealing with another feud.

“This is the assiduous nature of feuds. They seem to have their own code of conduct where they move out from the victim to the outer family. It has to stop.

“You have a big hurdle to cross. I might reconsider in a few months time,” said Judge Hughes, remanding Mr Nevin in custody until March 20.

“I’m innocent in this charge. I’ve never broken bail. I haven’t done nothing. I’m getting put down as the same as the rest of those boys,” Mr Nevin objected.

“Any judge in Ireland has to be led by the alleged evidence. That guard has CCTV footage that is of reasonable quality that shows you’re involved,” Judge Hughes replied.

“I just want to get out as soon as possible,” said Mr Nevin, consenting to a remand in custody until March 20.