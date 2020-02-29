Fine Gael selects Longford's Michéal Carrigy to run for the Seanad

Fine Gael general election candidate Michéal Carrigy has been selected to run for the Seanad by Fine Gael. Mr Carrigy is one of 13 candidates to be selected by the party for an inside nomination to run for the Upper House. He is one of a number of unsuccessful general election candidates chosen to run and it is believed the factors behind candidate selection include geography and the location of potential future seats.

Cavan based Fine Gael Senator Joe O’Reilly has also received an inside nomination as has John McGahon of Louth, a county councillor who worked as a parliamentary assistant to former Longford Fine Gael TD James Bannon.

Longford Westmeath general election candidate and outgoing senator Gabrielle McFadden has already received an outside nomination to run and is currently on the campaign trail.

The Seanad campaign is already well underway and ballot papers will be posted out to councillors, senators and TDs on March 16 and must be returned by 11am March 30 when counting begins.