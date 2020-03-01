Junk Kouture teams up with Revolut for this year's competition

Renowned recycled fashion competition Junk Kouture is delighted to announce their brand-new partnership with the global financial platform, Revolut.

The new deal will see the savvy fintech brand working in tandem with Ireland’s leading haute-couture design contest as it marks its tenth year.

There are several Longford projects entered into this year’s Junk Kouture competition. Regional finals will kick off next week, with the Western Regional final taking place in the TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar on March 4.

For a full list of local entries plus stunning photographs, see www.longfordleader.ie

