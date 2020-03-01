Over €9,000 raised as part of the Valentine's ball for CF

The ball was organised by Longford's CF champion Jillian McNulty

The annual Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis, organised annually by local CF warrior Jillian McNulty, took place on Saturday, February 15 in Lough Rynn Castle .

Organisers have now announced that this year's efforts have raised a total of €9094.40. The funds will be divided among Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and the CF ward at St Vincent’s Hospital.

