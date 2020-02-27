Longford Fianna Fáil co-option fiasco ends as party chiefs choose Remu Adejinmi to fill Flaherty council seat

History will be made on Monday when Remu Adejinmi becomes the first African born woman to take up a seat on Longford County Council.

Ms Adejinmi was given the green light by Fianna Fáil party chiefs to fill the vacancy left by newly elected TD Joe Flaherty earlier today after attempts to co-opt former town councillor Michael Connellan ended in failure on Tuesday evening.

The former had previously been overlooked for the post in favour of Mr Connellan after party strategists opted to hold a selection interview process as opposed to a convention.

Those endeavours came up short on Tuesday evening however, when it emerged Mr Connellan was no eligible to take up Mr Flaherty's local authority seat owing to his employment with child and family agency Tusla.

That ultimately paved the way for Ms Adejinmi to fill the resulting void, an outcome which was rubber-stamped by Fianna Fáil headquarters at lunchtime.

"I was obviously disappointed not to have been successful the first time, but then Joe's (Flaherty) election was never guaranteed and when I was made aware the party were looking for nominations I managed my expectations," she said.

Ms Adejinmi extended her sympathy to Mr Connellan, adding the way the episode had played out on Tuesday could not be termed anything other than "devastating " for the local solicitor.

That said, Ms Adejinmi said she was very much looking forward to her new role, revealing how she also intended to serve as a full time local representative after stepping down from her day job.