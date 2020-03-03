Lovely weather for ducks... and swans in Longford
The midlands are flooded but at least the swans are enjoying the extra swimming space. This photograph was sent in by Liam Natton last week and pictures a couple of swans enjoying a dip
Longford and its surrounding midlands counties are still bearing the brunt of the latest flooding crisis to hit the region.
Here, this picture taken and sent into the Leader by Liam Nannon shows a couple of swans enjoying the recent deluge in a flooded field in Killoe.
