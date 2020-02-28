Man who swung fist at Ballymahon Sergeant to pay €500 in compensation

A man who swung his fist at a Ballymahon sergeant who was trying to retrieve a bag of white powder from his person has been ordered to pay €500 by March 3.

Darren Murray, 46 Coolevin Park, Athlone, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court on Tuesday, February 18 last.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, on behalf of the State, explained that on June 13, 2019 at Main Street Ballymahon, Sgt David Bunn of Ballymahon Garda Station observed a male taking a clear plastic bag of white powder out of his pocket and proceeding to snort the powder.

When Sgt Bunn tried to search him, the accused attempted to swallow the bag, Sgt McGirl explained.

Sgt Bunn attempted to retrieve the bag and the accused swung his fist at him but missed. Sgt Bunn had to use pepper spray so that he could arrest him.

“The bag of powder was analysed and found to contain cocaine to the value of €50,” said Sgt McGirl.

“He swung his fist at the Sergeant. That is very serious. If you think you can walk in here and walk out again with no punishment you’re mistaken. I’d advise you to get a solicitor,” said Judge Hughes.

When Mr Murray returned with John Quinn as his solicitor, Mr Quinn explained that his client was prepared to offer €500 in compensation.

“Mr Quinn, if you were taking cocaine or I was taking cocaine, we wouldn't be able to come up with €500,” said Judge Hughes.

“You look like a man who cocaine has gotten the better of, Mr Murray. I'll accept your offer of €500 but the time I give you to pay it will be short because this is a punishment.”

Judge Hughes then ordered the accused to pay €500 by Tuesday, March 3.