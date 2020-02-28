Longford Scouts to organise Got Music fundraising night

This Friday, February 28, almost 100 young people will be performing as part of the Scouts fundraiser Concert Got Music in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The fundraiser is in aid of Longford Scouts 1st 3rd 5th Group who are preparing to take part in the European Jamboree taking place in Poland this August.

The concert will involve a host of children and teenagers, including solo acts, bands and choirs from schools, Attic youth groups, Longford School of Rock and Longford Comhaltas Branches.

The night also features the premiere of a recently recorded original song by members of Longford Comhairle na nÓg called ‘Stand Tall’.

The Got Music event is the culmination of a lot of hard work by Scouts Daisy Crossan, Adam Elliott, Alex Reilly and Keelan Warde.

“The Jamboree happens every four years so you could say it’s the Olympics for scouts,” said Keelan.

“There will be over 5,000 scouts from all over Europe at it.”

“There is a lot of preparation that goes into it, including raising money for travel and special camping equipment,” said Adam.

“All three of us play music and are in bands,” said Alex, “so when we were trying to figure out a way to fundraise – a music concert was a no brainer.”

Tickets are available on the door, priced at €10/€8. Doors open at 8pm. Children and families welcome.

