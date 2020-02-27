‘The scales of the law should be balanced’, says man charged with breaking into Longford phone shop

A man who broke into a mobile phone shop on Market Square, Longford town, last year, has been given a five month suspended sentence and warned not to return to Longford, Athlone or Mullingar.

Patrick Scanlon, 13 Rathvilly Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11, explained to the court that he served as a paratrooper in the army for a number of years and was recently diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which he said was the reason he was committing crimes.

His record, the court heard, shows a number of suspended prison sentences, with the most recent one being from September 2019, when he was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

“On February 10, 2019, gardaí received reports of a male in his late 40s breaking into a mobile phone shop on the corner of the Market Square at approximately 11am,” explained Garda Barry Gillespie.

“He kicked in the bottom half of the PVC door, entered the shop and filled a rucksack with phone accessories.

“He was chased down the street by a civilian, dropped the bag and fled the area. He was identified via CCTV footage and made a full admission at a later date.”

In his defence, Mr Scanlon explained that he was recently diagnosed with PTSD. He said that he attended Trinity College Dublin after leaving the army in 1993, where he did courses in addiction studies, social studies and street law.

Mr Scanlon added that, after leaving the university, he became an outreach worker, advising youths, alcoholics and drug addicts.

“Unfortunately, I couldn't hold down a job. I have terrible problems with anger. I attended AA. I'm homeless at the moment,” Mr Scanlon explained, adding that the only family he has is a sister in Canada, whom he hasn’t seen in several years, and his 72-year-old mother, for whom he is a carer.

“Why don’t you live with her?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I come from Finglas. It’s a bad area. Well, it’s not a bad area but there are elements of the area that I don’t need to be around,” Mr Scanlon replied.

“Why are you in the business of theft?” Judge Hughes asked.

“It’s part of the PTSD. It’s wanting to live on the edge all the time,” said Mr Scanlon.

“What do you do with the goods?” Judge Hughes pressed.

Mr Scanlon explained that he gives most of the goods he steals to his mother.

“What would your mother, a 72-year-old woman want with a bag full of phone accessories?” asked a sceptical Judge Hughes.

“I was after drinking heavily and taking drugs the night before,” Mr Scanlon replied.

“I think you’re a talker and you’ve talked plenty of judges into giving you suspended sentences. I think I’m going to send you to prison,” said Judge Hughes.

“I would ask you sir, please don’t. Please give me one more chance,” Mr Scanlon implored.

“I was born in 1970. I came of age in the 1980s. In Dublin we were in the grip of a terrible crisis with drugs and people stealing things.”

“What point are you making?” Judge Hughes interjected.

“I come from a disadvantaged background. I’ve done a lot of negative stuff and a lot of bad stuff. But I’ve also done a lot of good stuff and I believe that the scales of the law should be balanced,” he replied.

Judge Hughes sentenced Mr Scanlon to five months in prison, but suspended this sentence for a period of three years. He also barred Mr Scanlon from entering Longford, Mullingar or Athlone.

“Thank you, sir,” said Mr Scanlon, saluting and bowing to the amused judge before leaving the court.