Lucky Longford punter turns €4 into €10,700

A County Longford punter wiped away the Thursday blues in style last week after winning €10,700 for a combined stake of just €4 on the Daily Millions draw.

The anonymous punter struck the bet in a BoyleSports shop on Thursday for the main Daily Millions draw.

The customer placed two €2 accumulator bets for a total stake of €4.

They were waiting on numbers 13, 15, 18 and 28 all to land and that’s exactly what happened from their first €2 bet resulting in a return of €7,502.

A further punt on the same numbers as a bonus accumulator for €2 resulted in a return of €3,202.

In total, a stunning amount of €10,700 in profit was returned to the customer for the tiny stake of €4.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Longford customer who managed to turn their €4 stake into the jaw-dropping amount of €10,704.

We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings.”