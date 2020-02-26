Judge refuses jurisdiction on violent Ballymahon incident which left three people injured

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction in a serious assault case which left three people, including an arresting garda, injured.

Jason Flynn, 9 Tromra Road, Granard, Longford, appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with public order and assault at a hotel bar in Ballymahon.

Garda Vincent O’Leary of Ballymahon Garda Station, when giving evidence, explained that the incident occurred just after midnight on January 24, 2019.

“It was a Thursday night, so last orders for drinks was at 11.30pm,” Garda O’Leary explained.

“At midnight, he (the accused) looked for another drink and was refused.

“Staff were having leaving drinks for a staff member at the time. They had drinks at their table but weren’t being served either.”

Garda O’Leary explained that the accused “took umbrage” with the fact that he wasn’t being served.

“He went to the table and spoke to one of the staff members there. It got heated and the barman intervened,” he said.

“The accused swung the barman around into an unlit fireplace where he banged his head and lost consciousness for about 30 seconds.”

When he regained consciousness, the barman got up and helped to restrain the accused. The kitchen porter also intervened and received facial injuries, the court heard.

“I received a call and arrived after it had ended,” Garda O’Leary explained.

“I arrested Mr Flynn for intoxication. He struggled at the doorway and in that struggle, my left index finger was bent violently backwards.

“I immediately felt pain but I followed him down the street and had to use pepper spray to arrest him.”

Garda O’Leary explained to the court that he went for an x-ray the next day and was told he had a fracture to his index finger.

His finger was put in a splint for a week and Gda O’Leary was off work for a month as a result.

“I can bend that finger to about 90% now,” he explained, adding that there is still some pain and he does not yet have the full function of his finger.

On hearing the evidence against Mr Flynn, Judge Hughes refused jurisdiction and referred the case back to the DPP for directions.