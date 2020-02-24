Answers needed on financial assistance for flood affected families, says Longford/Westmeath TD

Government chiefs are coming under growing pressure to outline what financial assistance is available to people whose homes and land has been affected by flooding.

The plea came from Longford/Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy after heavy rain and stormy conditions brought higher than anticipated river levels and flooding to many rural parts of Longford and Westmeath.

Mr Troy said: “While the flood defences appear to be holding up in the major towns, people living in isolated rural areas and on farms are experiencing severe flooding. Locals are annoyed that despite promises over the past number of years, they are back where they were in 2015.

“People are having to rent out pumps to protect their homes and move animals up on to higher ground – and this incurs a cost. Where do they apply for the financial assistance to help them out in this time of crisis?

“The situation is extremely distressing, and what’s worse is the fact that many of these people were put through this trauma back in 2015 and 2016. They’re looking for answers and reassurance that these costs, which are beyond their control, will be covered and I am seeking clarity as to what schemes are in place to ease the burden on these communities”.