Drumlish table quiz in aid of three young brothers in need of lifesaving treatment

Drumlish Foróige club in Co Longford have revealed that they are to host a fundraiser table quiz in aid of the Join Our Boys Trust, founded for three young brothers in need of lifesaving treatment.

All funds raised as part of the quiz will go to the Join Our Boys trust, which is an initiative piloted to raise awareness of the muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), of which there is no cure or treatment.

The Join Our Boys Trust was launched in March 2014 in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon, in aid of three young brothers, Archie(12), George (8) and Isaac (8), all of whom suffer from DMD. Any and all funds raised for the trust, goes to ensuring the boys have all the resources they need to live a life filled with purpose and meaning, despite their disabilities. People can donate directly to the trust via the gofundme link - gf.me/u/xj8s55

The table quiz will be held in The Village Inn, Drumlish, and everyone is welcome to participate. The quiz takes place on Friday, February 28, kicking off at 9:30pm sharp. The cost of entry is €5 per person, with four people per team.

A raffle will also take place on the night. For more information, keep an eye out on the Drumlish foróige Facebook page.

Also read: Fáilte Ireland seeks festival ideas for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands