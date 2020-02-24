Newly elected Longford/Westmeath TDs give verdict on likely next government

More than a week on from the 2020 general election and it would seem we are no nearer to learning which of Longford/Westmeath’s four newly elected TDs will be occupying government benches for the foreseeable future.

Just three seats separate the three main political parties, (Fianna Fáil on 38 seats, Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35), making the likely make-up of the next government a decidedly trappy and unpredictable conundrum.

Much has been made of the three likely outcomes to emerge from those political complexities- a Sinn Féin-led left-wing minority government; a Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin coalition with a smaller party or Independents; or a "grand coalition" of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil with a smaller party dragging them up to the magic 80 mark.

But with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saying it would be “tricky” to form a government without FF or FG and the latter all but distancing itself from a supposed grand coalition with its arch nemesis following a parliamentary party meeting on Monday, the odds on another general election look increasingly ominous.

Newly elected Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said whatever about his own party's post-election ambitions, the onus was very much at the door of Sinn Féin.

“The people have spoken,” he said.

“Sinn Féin have been given a mandate to form a left leading government and they need to be given every space and opportunity to do that.”

His party colleague, Robert Troy, admitted it was still “early days” as to how the new look 33rd Dáil would shape up.

“It took the last government over 70 days to get together and we are still only a week on from the election,” he said.

“There are three political parties more or less on a level with one another and it will take time to work out a programme for government.”

His Fine Gael counterpart, Peter Burke said his party was preparing itself for a spell on the opposition benches after almost a decade in power.

He said there was a responsibility on Sinn Féin and like minded leftist groupings to form a coherent government and refrain from “throwing in the towel” after less than a week of talks.

“We (Fine Gael) believe we lost the election and that people don’t want us in government,” he said.

“There needs to be a strong and robust opposition to hold the government of the day to account and we believe we can fill that gap.”

Mr Burke said should Sinn Féin and those with similar political ideologies come up short in their attempts to broker a deal, the consequences for its future democratic aspirations would be stark.

“If it doesn’t work out then it will be a failure on the system and it will be an absolute failure of the left to stand up and take responsibility in our society,” he said.

Poll topper and newly elected Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke poured cold water on the remarks of her fellow Mullingar based Dáil deputy, insisting nothing could be ruled out at this juncture.

“We (Sinn Féin) are continuing to talk to everybody,” she said.

“People in the election voted for change and shifting in the deck chairs between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is not what change and not what the people of this country voted for.”