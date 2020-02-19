Duo charged with stealing €24,000 in high end goods from a Longford pharmacy appear in court

Two men of Romanian origin appeared in Longford District Court recently, charged with breaking into a Longford town pharmacy and making off with more than €24,000 worth of stock.

Sorin Aurelian Damaschin, 263 Crumlin Road, Flat 2, Dublin 12, and Siminca Matei of no fixed address were accused of smashing the window of Ward’s Pharmacy on Ballymahon street and taking thousands of euro worth of high end products.

Detective Garda Sean Galvin, when giving evidence, told the court that the incident occurred at approximately 3.30am on July 1, 2019.

“They had a car parked outside and they filled the car up with high end goods before making their getaway,” he explained.

As well as €21,850 worth of high-end perfumes, cosmetics and toiletries, a sum of cash to the value of €500 was stolen, along with an expensive computer system and cash tills, bringing the total value to €24,415.

This is one of several similar incidents to have occurred across the midlands and south of the country, Det Garda Galvin added, with the culprits always targeting pharmacies and always taking high-end goods.

None of the goods that were stolen from Ward’s Pharmacy last year have been recovered.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in court in Cloverhill on February 25.