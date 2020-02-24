Over €500,000 set aside for Granard's N55
Over €500,000 has been allotted to upgrading pavement as well as carrying out minor works along the N55 in Granard
At the recent meeting of Granard municipal district, local representatives were informed of the schedule of MD works for 2020.
It was relayed that TII funding of €565,000 has been allocated for pavement and minor works along the N55 Granard.
Department funding of €1,562,436 had been allocated for the restoration/improvement of local roads in Granard, with €227,772 for the restoration/improvement of regional roads.
A restoration maintenance grant of €255,280 is to be provided for local road restoration, with €62,575 for regional roads. A supplementary restoration maintenance grant - which would be used for additional surface dressing works - of €171,649 is being used for local roads, with €25,023 for regional road projects.
Meanwhile, €208,000 has been allocated for bridge works, with €100,000 for the low cost safety scheme and a discretionary grant of €458,252 for Local roads maintenance. This Includes: patching & repair, drainage, verge trimming, winter maintenance, culverts, road markings etc. Finally, €110,000 has been allocated for drainage works in the district.
The proposed works were proposed by Cllr Garry Murtagh and seconded By Cllr Turlough McGovern.
