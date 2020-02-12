Gardaí appeal for information on double shooting in Edgeworthstown

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for information over two separate shooting incidents that occurred at a residence in Corboy, Edgeworthstown.

The first of the two incidents occurred on Tuesday, February 4, at approximately 10.30pm when two shots were fired through the front window of the house.

A second shooting took place at the same residence on Friday, February 7, at approximately 12.10pm. In this instance, a single shot was discharged.

No injuries were reported from either incident.

Gardaí are investigating whether the incident is feud-related or linked to a drugs dispute between two rivalling factions.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to road users who may have dash cam footage or anyone who may have been in the Corboy area or surrounding areas on the evening of February 4 between 10pm and 11pm or on the afternoon of February 7 between 12pm and 1pm to contact Granard Garda Station at 0436687667.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

