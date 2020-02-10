FINAL RESULT | Longford's Joe Flaherty elected, along with Peter Burke and Robert Troy in Longford Westmeath #GE2020

Longford Fianna Fail candidate Joe Flaherty has been elected to the second seat in the Longford Westmeath constituency in a nail-biting finale to the Longford Westmeath count in Athlone.

Flaherty picked up 2828 votes from Micheal Carrigy after the Balllinalee candidate was eliminated earlier this evening, bringing his final total to 11,064.

Carrigy's running mate Peter Burke picked up a further 2709 votes bringing him to 11034 votes. Robert Troy took the fourth seat with 10,793 votes.

There were jubilant scenes in the John McCormack Hall as Flaherty and Troy were held aloft by supporters followed by Peter Burke. Speeches are underway. More to follow.

The results of the tenth and final count in Longford Westmeath are as follows: