RESULTS COUNT 8: General Election 2020 8th count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

The results of the eighth count in Longford Westmeath are as follows :

Two candidates have now been eliminated - Alan Budda Mangan, Labour and Louise Heavin, Green Party. It is widely expected that Alan Mangan's votes will stay local to the Mullingar area and transfer to Peter Burke and Robert Troy.

Louise Heavin is a councillor in Athlone area and her votes may favour Boxer Moran but that is not certain. There are over 5,000 votes being distributed now - making this a crucial count for the remaining candidates.