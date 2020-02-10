Kavanagh exits Longford/Westmeath race as all eyes turn to third and fourth seats
Legan's Anna Kavanagh has bowed out of the general election shake up after this morning being eliminated on the fourth count.
Her 408 votes are now being redistributed among the remaining ten candidates still involved.
Barbara Smyth, PBP, was the biggest benefactor in the last count which saw 192 votes from fellow party candidate Dom Parker go her way when his votes were redistributed.
Count Four:
BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,645 + 3 6648
CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,398 +1 6399
FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7755 +16 7761
HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2410 +31 2441
KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 397+ 11 408
MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1957 +7 1964
MORAN, Kevin Boxer (Ind): 6866 +30 6896
MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1422 +3 1425
REYNOLDS, James (NP): 1020 +10 1030
SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 483 +192 675
TROY, Robert (FF): 9399 +11 9410
Anna Kavanagh has been eliminated with her 408 votes now being redistributed.
