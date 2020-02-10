Kavanagh exits Longford/Westmeath race as all eyes turn to third and fourth seats

Legan's Anna Kavanagh has bowed out of the general election shake up after this morning being eliminated on the fourth count.

Her 408 votes are now being redistributed among the remaining ten candidates still involved.

Barbara Smyth, PBP, was the biggest benefactor in the last count which saw 192 votes from fellow party candidate Dom Parker go her way when his votes were redistributed.

Count Four:



BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,645 + 3 6648

CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,398 +1 6399

FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7755 +16 7761

HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2410 +31 2441

KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 397+ 11 408

MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1957 +7 1964

MORAN, Kevin Boxer (Ind): 6866 +30 6896

MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1422 +3 1425

REYNOLDS, James (NP): 1020 +10 1030

SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 483 +192 675

TROY, Robert (FF): 9399 +11 9410



Anna Kavanagh has been eliminated with her 408 votes now being redistributed.