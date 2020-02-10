Parker eliminated as Flaherty edges ahead in race for third Longford/Westmeath seat

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty has edged closer to claiming one of Longford/Westmeath's four constituency seats following the elimination of Solidarity People Before Profit candidate Dom Parker.

Cllr Flaherty secured the highest number of votes on the third count which saw votes from Independent candidates Donal Jackson and Frank Kilbride being redistributed.

The Longford town based Fianna Fáil councillor took in 52 votes, taking him to 7,755, almost 900 votes ahead of Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and over 1,000 ahead of Fine Gael's Peter Burke.

Mr Parker's 322 votes are now being redistributed.

Count Three

BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,6635 + 10 6635

CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,350 + 48 6350

FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7,703 + 52 7755

HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2397 +13 2410

KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 363 + 34 397

MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1,949 + 8 1957

MORAN, Kevin Boxer (Ind): 6,827 + 39 6866

MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1,416 + 6 1422

PARKER, Dom (Sol PBP): 314 +8 322

REYNOLDS, James (NP): 1001 +19 1020

SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 478 +5 483

TROY, Robert (FF): 9,384 +15 9399

Dom Parker (Sol PBP) has been eliminated with his votes now being redistributed.