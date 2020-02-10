Parker eliminated as Flaherty edges ahead in race for third Longford/Westmeath seat
Solidarity People Before Profit candidate Dom Parker has been eliminated
Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty has edged closer to claiming one of Longford/Westmeath's four constituency seats following the elimination of Solidarity People Before Profit candidate Dom Parker.
Cllr Flaherty secured the highest number of votes on the third count which saw votes from Independent candidates Donal Jackson and Frank Kilbride being redistributed.
The Longford town based Fianna Fáil councillor took in 52 votes, taking him to 7,755, almost 900 votes ahead of Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and over 1,000 ahead of Fine Gael's Peter Burke.
Mr Parker's 322 votes are now being redistributed.
Count Three
BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,6635 + 10 6635
CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,350 + 48 6350
FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7,703 + 52 7755
HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2397 +13 2410
KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 363 + 34 397
MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1,949 + 8 1957
MORAN, Kevin Boxer (Ind): 6,827 + 39 6866
MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1,416 + 6 1422
PARKER, Dom (Sol PBP): 314 +8 322
REYNOLDS, James (NP): 1001 +19 1020
SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 478 +5 483
TROY, Robert (FF): 9,384 +15 9399
Dom Parker (Sol PBP) has been eliminated with his votes now being redistributed.
