Three seats still up for decision as counting in Longford/Westmeath resumes
Counting has resumed in Athlone IT as the outcome of the 2020 general election in Longford/Westmeath is decided
Counting to decide the three remaining seats in the Longford/Westmeath constituency has just begun this morning.
Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke is the only candidate to have secured a seat last night.
It's expected Fianna Fail's Robert Troy will follow Ms Clarke across the line followed by party colleague Joe Flaherty.
The biggest fight looks set to be fought out between Fine Gael duo Peter Burke and Micheal Carrigy alongside outgoing OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran for the fourth and final seat.
