RESULTS AT A GLANCE : General Election 2020 first count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

Sheila Reilly

Reporter:

Sheila Reilly

RESULTS: General Election 2020 first count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

General Election 2020 first count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

The results of the first count in Longford-Westmeath are in:

Total poll: 56,883

Quota: 11,277

BURKE, Peter (Fine Gael)                       6617                    

CARRIGY, Micheál (Fine Gael)                 6334            

CLARKE, Sorca (Sinn Féin)                     11848 (Elected)

FLAHERTY, Joe (Fianna Fáil)                    7666           

HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party)                  2325            

JACKSON, Donal (Independent)                71            

KAVANAGH, Anna (Independent)              334            

KILBRIDE, Frank (Independent)               197             

MANGAN, Alan 'Budda' (Labour)               1904          

McFADDEN, Gab (Fine Gael)                     1411          

MORAN, Kevin ‘Boxer’ (Independent)        6730   

PARKER, Dom (Solidarity)                        221

REYNOLDS, James (The National Party)    983

SMYTH, Barbara (People Before Profit)    411

TROY, Robert (Fianna Fáil)                      9331