RESULTS AT A GLANCE : General Election 2020 first count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

General Election 2020 first count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020
The results of the first count in Longford-Westmeath are in:
Total poll: 56,883
Quota: 11,277
BURKE, Peter (Fine Gael) 6617
CARRIGY, Micheál (Fine Gael) 6334
CLARKE, Sorca (Sinn Féin) 11848 (Elected)
FLAHERTY, Joe (Fianna Fáil) 7666
HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party) 2325
JACKSON, Donal (Independent) 71
KAVANAGH, Anna (Independent) 334
KILBRIDE, Frank (Independent) 197
MANGAN, Alan 'Budda' (Labour) 1904
McFADDEN, Gab (Fine Gael) 1411
MORAN, Kevin ‘Boxer’ (Independent) 6730
PARKER, Dom (Solidarity) 221
REYNOLDS, James (The National Party) 983
SMYTH, Barbara (People Before Profit) 411
TROY, Robert (Fianna Fáil) 9331
