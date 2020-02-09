LISTEN | Fine Gael's Micheál Carrigy surprised that almost 3,500 Longford votes went to Sinn Féin

Longford/Westmeath's Fine Gael candidate Micheál Carrigy has expressed his surprise that Sorca Clarke of Sinn Féil has received so much support from Longford voters.

"There was a strong campaign from both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to try and keep the votes in Longford and possibly if that had happened, we could have been looking at a situation where we'd have two TDs," he told the Longford Leader from the count centre in AIT today.

"But 3,500 votes left the county for a Sinn Féin candidate, which is quite astonishing considering the candidate actually lost a seat in the local elections in Westmeath and would not have been well-known at all in Longford.

"But a feeling was on the ground from the younger generation in particular against the two main parties and both parties will just have to listen to what the young people are saying."

Micheál Carrigy is currently in sixth place but is still hopeful for success.

Listen to the full soundbite below.