General Election 2020: The situation in Longford/Westmeath right now

The level of Sinn Féin support in Longford/Westmeath has been huge, with Sorca Clarke picking up 11,585 first preference votes - 3,467 of which came from Longford. She's currently topping the poll with 21% of votes, which is a huge feat as the Westmeath candidate lost her seat in the local elections last May.

Robert Troy is following Ms Clarke wth 9,102 (16.5%) first preference votes but only 301 of those have come from Longford with Longford voters giving their preferences to Joe Flaherty who has received 7,543 votes and is firmly in third place with 13.7% of the vote.

Fine Gael candidate Peter Burke is coming in close behind Flaherty with 12.1% of the overall vote and a total of 6,636 first preferences but, with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran raking in 6,529 (11.9%) first preferences so far, he's in close pursuit for the fourth seat.

Longford candidate Micheál Carrigy is currently in sixth place with 6,153 (11.2%) of the overall votes.

Gabriel McFadden, in ninth place at the moment, currently has 2.5% of votes with a total of 1,392. A good chunk of her transfers are likely to go to Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, as will transfers from candidates such as Louise Heavin and Alan 'Budda' Mangan. Boxer could pick up around 1,200 votes from there, which will bring him up to 7,500 or 8,000 votes and put him in contention for the fourth seat.

Meanwhile, with a large number of people choosing to vote Longford, transfers from the likes of Frank Kilbride, Anna Kavanagh and Barbara Smyth are likely to remain in Longford and go to Joe Flaherty or Micheál Carrigy.

The first official count is expected at 6pm.