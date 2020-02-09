Sorca Clarke in with real chance of claiming seat for resurgent Sinn Féin in Longford/Westmeath #GE2020

The incredible surge of Sinn Féin nationally looks set to extend to Longford/Westmeath in the shape of party candidate Sorca Clarke and her hopes of claiming a seat in the constituency.

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty had nudged ahead in the most recent tallies taken, but that has quickly been eroded by the strong showing of Ms Clarke who currently stands on 22 per cent.

Cllr Flaherty is on 13 per cent, having been overtaken by both party colleague Robert Troy (18 per cent) and Independent Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

Fine Gael's Micheal Carrigy and Peter Burke sit on 9.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.