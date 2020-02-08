Over third of Longford voters pass verdict on general election 2020

More than a third of Longford voters have already decided who they want to represent them in Dáil Eireann.

Turnout percentages, at 3:30pm this afternoon, stood at 36 per cent in rural stations across the county and one percentage point lower in more urban based domains.

One of the highest levels was recorded in Killoe with an overall turnout of in excess of 37 per cent.

In Longford town, St Joseph's polling station stood at the 36 per cent mark with Granard and Abbeylara recording fluctuations of 33 and 32 per cent respectively.

