Voting in Longford/Westmeath general election 2020 under way

Voting has commenced in earnest in the 2020 general election with a number of polling stations across the Longford/Westmeath constituency already reporting a higher than expected turnout compared to previous elections.

Fifteen candidates are all vying for the right to be returned to the 33rd Dail in what is expected to be one of the most keenly fought national elections in living memory.

In Abbeylara this morning just after 8am, six people out of 595 registered voters had marked their ballot papers while in one polling booth in Granard only one person had filed through its doors.

A short distance away in nearby Colmcille, a larger turnout was reported with around five per cent of votes being cast inside the first hour and a half of voting.

