Longford woman organises Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

With just over a week to go until Valentine’s Day, it’s all systems go for Jillian McNulty and the crew behind the Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis.

The annual ball is a fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and the Cystic Fibrosis Ward in St Vincent’s Hospital, which provides unrivalled care to those who need it.

Jillian herself is a patient of the ward and spent the Christmas season in ICE. She’s in recovery mode now, though, and fully throwing herself into the planning of the annual Valentine’s Ball, which has been a passion project of hers for the past few years.

This year’s Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis takes place on February 15 in Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Tickets are €65 and include a prosecco punch reception at 7.30pm sharp, a delicious four-course meal, music by harpist, Áine McLaughlin, followed by Gobsmacked. There will also be a raffle on the night.

Lough Rynn Castle is completely booked up, according to Jillian, but there is a cancellation list for anyone who would like to book a room and there are a number of B&Bs nearby with rooms available.

There will also be a bus travelling from Longford to Lough Rynn return for a small fee. Anyone wishing to avail of the transport should contact Jillian via the Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis Facebook page.

Anyone unable to attend the ball but wanting to donate can do so by a Go Fund Me account set up this week by Jillian. To donate, search for Valentine’s Ball for Cystic Fibrosis on www.gofundme.com.

Longford's Jillian McNulty: ‘I’m so glad I’m back’