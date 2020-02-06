Granard Gardaí host community engagement day

On Friday, January 31, the people of Granard and surrounding areas were invited to a national community engagement day as part of the National Safety forum, where people were invited to meet with local community gardaí at Granard Farmers Mart.

Here they were provided with an abundant amount of information and received advice on crime prevention initiatives in the area, courtesy of Sergeant Mick Boyle and Garda Tracy Shanley.

Also in attendance was Una D’Arcy and Damien O’Neill of Local link, to highlight the services they offer in the area.

Farmers were also afforded the opportunity to discuss their safety concerns, which are widespread in light of recent livestock thefts in the area, while they also received a number of tips and tricks on how to keep their homes and farm machinery safe.

There was also plenty of information on hand with regards to the RSA’s revised standards for agricultural vehicles and road safety advice and driver licencing rules for trailers.

Advice on keeping Homes safe:

* Secure all doors and windows.

* Light up your home, using timers when out.

* Use your alarm, even when at home.

* Store keys and safely away from windows and letterboxes.

* Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts of home.

For Farm theft prevention

* Restrict access to your yard, install and lock gates.

* Ensure your yard is well lit.

* Take pictures of your machinery with your unique ID features.

* Sign up for community text alerts.

* Always report farm thefts to An Garda Síochána.

A similar event was also held at the Green in Edgeworthstown at the same time with Garda Karl McNabola.

The initiative was supported by a number of organisations, such as Longford IFA, the ICSA, ICA, ESB Networks, Macra na Feirme, Local link and many more. See www.garda.ie for further information.

