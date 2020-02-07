Longford's Mall Complex set for boost as council broker land deal

Longford's recreational fortunes have been given a massive lift following the conclusion of successful talks over the acquisition of 14 acres of land adjacent to the Mall Complex.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan broke the news on her own Facebook page at the weekend to confirm a deal had been struck.

In a post, the long serving local politician hinted at what the additional land would potentially offer up.

“Over the past few years I have championed the acquisition of fourteen acres of land adjacent to the Mall,” she said.

“I am very pleased to announce that this project has now been completed. I look forward to the many new facilities that this extra land can provide for all of us.”

Cllr Nolan, in stopping short of ryhming out specific projects the extra space promised, said there was no denying the need for an outdoor running facility.

“I have been campaigning for this for the past eight to ten years and since the time of the old Town Council,” she said, while acknowledging the role played by Longford County Council's “present executive” in brokering the deal.

“When you consider the hundreds of people, adults and children that take part in the weekly parkruns down there, it's obvious we need a purpose built track,” she said.

Cllr Nolan said the announcement would provide a key piece of infrastructure to a town currently in the throws of a major regeneration drive.

“This is absolutely huge,” she maintained.

“Everybody will have their input as to what is required and now we need to look at what we can draw down from national funds and what can be acquired for the betterment of the people of this county.”