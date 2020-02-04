WATCH | Vote for Change: Longford mother and daughter take a stand outside RTE ahead of head to head debate

A Longford mother and daughter have taken a stand outside RTE today ahead of the Prime Time leaders' debate, which kicks off tonight and will see Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald go head to head with Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin.

In a video posted on Facebook today, Hazel Robinson explained that her daughter Gypsy has been "at the brunt" of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments all her life.

The teenager has cystic fibrosis, "which means we've been travelling up and down from the midlands for the past 17 years", Ms Robinson explained.

"She's not old enough to vote but she is old enough to be transferred into an adult hospital... I thought it was an opportunity for us to come here and have our point of view - her point of view - over what we think of this head to head this evening."