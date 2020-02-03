UPDATE: Man taken off Ballymahon woman's flight has tested negative for coronavirus

A man who was taken from a Moscow to Dublin flight on Saturday night has tested negative for coronavirus.

The update was posted on Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan's Facebook page, Laura's Russian Lifeline, by a family member.

Laura herself has become more unwell, the update reads.

"She became more unwell as the day progressed and all of the trauma didn't help her condition. We had to seek medical assistance late last night and she is currently in hospital.

"The good news is we have been informed that the Chinese passenger tested negative for coronavirus, so we can now close the book on that and get back to looking after an already very sick girl."

