'Bizarre' house numbering system in Longford estates in need of reform

Local authority officials are coming under pressure to implement a more straightforward house numbering system at two Longford town based residential areas.

College Park and Templemichael Glebe's current numbering system came in for questioning by Fine Gael Cllr John Browne at Longford Municipal District's monthly meeting last week.

“In College Park is is especially bad,” he said.

“The numbers on the houses go to around 16 and 17 and then into the 50s,”

Fianna Fáil Cllr and sitting Cathaoirleach Seamus Butler said the issue was nothing short of “bizarre”.

He said: “It's a legacy issue.

“You would want to be a magician to know what the numbers are.”

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock threw his weight behind the calls, describing it as a “no brainer.”