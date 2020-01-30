€10,000 boost for Edgeworthstown path

A new pathway currently being worked on in Edgeworthstown will be a “fantastic feature” in the town when it is finished, according to Cllr Paul Ross (FG), who proposed that funding be made available for the walkway’s completion.

The topic of conversation came up at the January meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District last week.

The pathway starts at Devine Crescent and links 12 housing estates in Edgeworthstown to the local school, providing a safer walkway and cycle path for the families in Edgeworthstown who make their way to the school on a daily basis.

“This pathway started as a CLÁR-funded wall but there has been a lot of work done in the last six months to get a plan in place and work has commenced on a new walkway, which will be a fantastic feature. But the cost has risen substantially,” said Cllr Ross.

The new path will be raised up, fully lit and will incorporate a cycleway alongside the walkway and will be a safe area to walk to school or across town.

The pathway will also link to the local graveyard and community centre, which will benefit the vast majority of Edgeworthstown residents. It will also link to the local heritage trail.

Cllr Ross proposed at last week’s meeting that €10,000 be allocated to the project from the special projects fund. His proposal was promptly backed by Cllr Mick Cahill (FF).

The funding will go towards the cleaning up of the track, lighting and completeing the amenity, which will provide safe passage for the entire community from each of the housing estates to some of the major locations in town.

PICTURED: Cllr Michael Carrigy, Cllr Paul Ross, Niall Colleary (HSE Estates Manager), Paul Newell (Senior Engineer Longford County Council), Tom Dooley (Chairperson Edgeworthstown Tidy Towns), Mary Boyle (Shannon Park Residents Association) and John Cahill (Edgeworthstown Tidy Towns) all gathered at the new pathway on Monday morning. Speaking of the new development, Cllr Ross said, “This could not happen without consent from the HSE estates team who own the site.”