Mindless vandalism of election posters in Longford

The race for seats in the Longford Westmeath constituency is hotting up, though it has not been without trouble.

Fine Gael’s Micheál Carrigy was one to bear the brunt of a public backlash recently, as he revealed his constituency office in Longford town was vandalised with eggs.

This incident marked one of a number of episodes linked to the impending elections, with many posters throughout the county defaced by unnamed individuals.

One such poster was that of National Party candidate James Reynolds which completely destroyed with graffiti, while another poster belonging Fine Gael had the heads of candidates cut out. There have also been reports of Sinn Féin posters being illegally removed from poles.

Although the election is a sore point for many members of the public, vandalism holds no place in politics or life in Ireland.

Regardless of political preference or issues close to home, people should not damage posters and instead, they should make sure to cast their vote on February 8.

