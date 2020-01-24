Garda probe after Edgeworthstown livestock theft

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for their assistance in relation to the theft of livestock from two farmyards in the Edgeworthstown area of Longford earlier this week. that occurred between the 22nd and 23rd January.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything unusual on the 22nd January between Edgeworthstown and Ballinalee or any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Gardaí in Granard on 043 6668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.