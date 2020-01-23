Gardaí at the scene of collision on N4 Longford

Gardaí in Longford are currently at the scene of a multi car collision which occurred near Longford town earlier this evening, January 23.

The accident occurred on the Dublin side of the Red Cow roundabout, or between that and the Leo Casey roundabout, shortly after 6pm.

Traffic is heavy as a result, with the stretch of road between the two roundabouts closed temporarily while gardaí deal with the incident.

More to follow.