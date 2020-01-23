Delays expected as council begin roadworks between Longford town and Newtownforbes

Motorists are being advised to be aware of planned works on the N4 between Longford town and Newtownforbes which are scheduled to get underway tomorrow (Friday).

In a statement, Longford County Council said the works are being carried out on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

"The works will involve repairs to a crash barrier at Lamagh, Newtownforbes and will commence at 8:00am and continue until approximately until 5pm," read the statement.

The road will remain open with traffic management and lights being in place.

Road users have been told to expect delays.