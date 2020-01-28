Meet the Longford/Westmeath general election candidate: Dom Parker, Solidarity

Q: What will be the main issues on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Some of the issues that have been highlighted to me are the need for more climate change measures to be implemented, lack of affordable housing, rising rents, our creaking health system which is in need of overhaul and for all workers to receive fair pay. The minimum wage should be at least €15 per hour. One in four workers are termed to be living in poverty and that isn't acceptable

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: The issues that have been raised with me by the public, I consider them as priorities. Climate change keeps coming up again and again and it must be addressed. Young people need a voice and job creation is vital.



Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: The one thing I am not, I am not a career politician and I've no ambition to be one. My strengths are as an advocate for change and as an organiser. I have no intention of joining the political establishment as it is now, I wish to challenge it and become a voice for change.



Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: I'd find it difficult to pinpoint one single thing but if elected to the Dáil, I pledge to work hard on behalf of the people of Longford and Westmeath and I'd relish working alongside my Solidarity colleagues Ruth Coppinger and Mick Barry in raising the issues and standing up to the establishment.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: To be honest, I think it is irrelevant who tops the poll. It doesn't matter. All that is important is that we have proper representation and a voice for young people to be heard.