Meet your Longford Westmeath general election candidate: Sorca Clarke (Sinn Féin)

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Reform of departments continually in crisis; health, housing, education, justice and rural investment. The direct and indirect impact of these crises on people's lives cannot be underestimated and without intervention become long term and in turn result in further difficulties in other aspects of their lives.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dail?

A: Attracting and retaining sustainable employment. Adequate provision of housing to purchase, rent and social needs. Ensuring our rural towns are vibrant communities to live, work and raise families. No part of this constituency should be devoid of people while they commute hours daily to work.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I understand the daily challenges facing ordinary people because I face them too. Like many others, I bought my home here in the boom to have a better quality of life. As the mother of 4 children, one of who has ASD, I have fought the fight for services. My husband is a small business owner and know fully the challenges that it brings.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen what would it be?

A: I would see progressive government policies implemented that give hope back to people. Hope that they might own a home, have a good job, hope that their children's future is brighter than we have lived through. Hope that services will be available based on need.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: That's not my call to make, it's the people's because that's democracy. However, political change is happening, and I genuinely hope those who are most affected by the regressive policies of successive governments exercise their democratic right and use their vote to make change work for them.

