Calls for extension to free post primary dental checks in Longford

Cllr MicheálCarrigy tabled a motion at a meeting of Longford county council, calling on the minister for health to consider extending free dental healthcare checks to children after primary school, writes Kevin Forde.

He said: “I call on the Minister for Health to consider an extension of the free dental healthcare checks to children after they leave primary school.”

In Cathaoirleach Carrigy’s absence, his Fine Gael colleague Cllr Peggy Nolan spoke on the motion and highlighted that the dental service in Longford is in ‘chaos’ due to the position of dental surgeon not being filled during maternity leave.

She said: “The entire dental service in Co Longford is in chaos.

“The person in the position took maternity leave. The position wasn’t covered and they waited for nearly seven months.

“They then did appoint a person to the position and I never heard anything like it. That person was being paid to carry out the job in Longford. But decided once they were in the position, that they didn’t want to come to Longford and would work out of Mullingar/Athlone.”

Also read: €1m DEIS school investment a welcome boost for parents

Cllr Nolan noted that parents now have to travel to either Mullingar or Athlone for dental care, with Orthodontist appointments for Longford taken as far afield as Portlaoise.

She said: “The people that are suffering are the children. As far as I am concerned, this is a no brainer.

“Can you imagine if you have 3-4 kids going to school and one of them has a dental problem. You have to take time off work, take the kids out of school and travel to Mullingar or Athlone.

“We should ask the HSE to know what exactly is the position of the dental service here in Longford and address extending dental care checks for children leaving primary school,” she continued.

Cllr Paraic Brady agreed with the motion and called on the HSE to employ a second person in that field to help deal with the long waiting lists.

Also read: Longford/Westmeath count to take place in Athlone