Longford man stabbed 24 times no show for court

A court has heard how a Longford man charged with a number of road traffic offences was unable to attend last week’s sitting because he was recovering from being stabbed 24 times during a violent incident last year.

William McDonnell (46), 34 College Park, Longford, had been due to attend last Tuesday’s District Court sitting to answer two motoring related offences dating back to June 10 2019. However, his solicitor Trish Cronin told Judge Seamus Hughes her client was unable to make himself available to the court following an unrelated incident last July.

Following that episode, it was alleged Mr McDonnell succumbed to gangrene in his leg. Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the State, appeared to question those claims, saying he had spotted Mr McDonnell at a special court sitting in Longford last December.

His wife, Patricia McDonnell stepped forward from the public gallery to add further weight to her husband’s medical condition.

Laying claim to how Mr McDonnell was bed ridden, she said: “If you want to bring the guards down and bring him up, you can see for yourself.”

Mrs McDonnell continued by insisting the root cause of Mr McDonnell’s health had stemmed from an alleged stabbing on July 11 last year during which he was stabbed 24 times.

“The doctor has him on very strong painkillers and he is only after coming out of Mullingar (Midland Regional Hospital),” she continued.

In the circumstances, Judge Hughes said he had little option but to issue a bench warrant for Mr McDonnell’s arrest.

“The Gardaí can exercise their discretion,” he said.

“I have no other choice.”

