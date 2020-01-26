Calls for the employment of therapists to cover Longford schools

Cllr Micheál Carrigy issued a motion at the recent meeting of Longford County Council, calling for the employment of occupational and speech and language therapists in each county, ensuring all schools are covered.

“This would allow for therapists to see children with needs in their learning environment, which would all them to best advise teachers on how to create a positive learning environment for children with additional needs.”

In his absence, Cllr Carrigy’s motion was delivered by party member Cllr Peggy Nolan, who noted children with disabilities need all of the supports they can get.



“A child with speech and language disabilities is something, in 99.9% of cases, that can be addressed and supported.

“Can you imagine a little child in the classroom, not really being able to communicate. It can cause great stress, other problems and it can cause long term problems.

“This is something that needs to be addressed and addressed as soon as possible.”

Although supporting the motion, Cllr Martin Monaghan noted the recent HSE embargo and funding issues within the department of education as stumbling blocks.

“The HSE has an embargo and Dept. of education can’t afford to pay their teachers,” he said.

“There is a two year waiting list to see an occupational therapist in this county alone. If you pay for it you will be seen in eight weeks.

“The services there are not being supported. Our teachers are not being supported. They are working night and day with the kids they have.”

Longford general election candidate Joe Flaherty noted that although he was in support of the motion, he felt it to have a ‘whiff of an election stunt’.

He said: “If an Cathaoirleach was here, I would tell him that the reality is that those appointments cannot be made in the current climate. The reality is we have a growing class system within our schools, where families cannot afford to get private care for their children. Parents simply cannot afford it.

“We cannot allow that to go on. And as my colleague Cllr Monaghan said, everything is there, the system is there, the money just isn't being spent in the right places.

“I do agree with the spirit of the motion, but there is a degree of cynicism about it so close to an election.”

