Meet the Longford/Westmeath general election candidate: Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Independent

Q: What will be the main issues on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: There are many and varied issues that come up at the doorsteps all the time, including health, housing and pensions. It is important to listen and to respond effectively which is what I have always tried to do.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Our priorities must remain the creation of a strong economic climate in the constituency that will drive jobs and increase standards of living for everyone. For this to happen, we must continue to have an independent voice at the Cabinet table to ensure that funding continues to come to the constituency. Longford County Council is currently engaged in dozens of high value development projects which I am delighted to have pushed hard for.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: Over the past four years I have delivered major projects for the people of Longford including, the delivery of gas to Ballymahon; €7m for River Shannon flood alleviation measures that will address the pinch points; ensured that a new and exciting tourism brand was delivered for the region – Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands; new €1.25m library for Edgeworthtown; €522,265 for The Yard, Abbeyshrule, a ‘village hub’ project, major investment in Granard Motte that will be bring a big increase in tourism to South Longford; €762, 227 for a new extension to Longford Fire Station

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: During my time as Minister of State for the OPW, I secured €1bn over the next ten years for flood relief schemes across the country, including for schemes in the constituency. It will give me great personal satisfaction to see all these schemes being completed in order to protect people’s homes.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: It is something I don’t think about. Any vote I get will hopefully reflect the hard work and energy that I have brought to the job since having the honour of being elected four years ago.