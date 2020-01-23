Ardagh Post Office robbery accused to appear before Longford Circuit Court in May

The man who pleaded guilty to a robbery at Ardagh Post Office last October is to be sentenced at the next sessions of Longford Circuit Court in May.

Alan Coyne, with an address at Ballinaree Cottage, Edgeworthstown, is charged with robbery of €13,238 from Ardagh Post Office, producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury and taking possession of a vehicle.

Mr Coyne pleaded guilty to all of the charges and was remanded on continuing bail until May 19 for sentencing direction and a probationary report.

