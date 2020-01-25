Longford man on knife charge believed he was a 'target

A Longford man who carried a boxcutter knife in Longford town almost two years ago because he believed “everybody was out to get him” has been convicted by District Court Judge Seamus Hughes.

Keith Reilly, of 21 Cloonmore Lawns, Jobstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty to being found in possession of the implement at Ballymahon Street, Longford. He was subsequently charged under Section 9 of the Firearms & Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Reilly had opted to carry the boxcutter knife at the time due to a combination of self paranoia and the social circles at the time he had frequented.

“He had this silly sense that he was the target for everybody in Longford and used it (boxcutter knife) for self protection,” he said.

“He was involved in bad company and was involved in various escapades.”

One of those, the court heard, was linked to other matter for which he was currently before the Circuit Court for. Mr Gearty said Mr Reilly had pleaded guilty to the latter incident and had been tasked with engaging with the probation services.

Having previously lived in Longford, Mr Gearty said his client was now residing with his parents in Dublin.

“He (Mr Reilly) was extremely honest to the (prosecuting) garda and frank in his reply when approached,” he added.

“He had this delusion that everybody was out to get him but he has since moved to Tallaght with his mother and father.”

In fining Mr Reilly €150 for the Section 9 charge, Judge Hughes told the accused: “Hopefully, you continue on an upward path.”

